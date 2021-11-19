The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Up 53.7% Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $4.26 or 0.00007444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 53.7% higher against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $3.80 billion and approximately $4.81 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.18 or 0.00314574 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.46 or 0.00686933 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

