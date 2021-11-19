The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the October 14th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 161.3 days.
Shares of EHGRF stock remained flat at $$2.55 on Friday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66.
The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile
