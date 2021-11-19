The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SWGAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

