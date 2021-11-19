The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,411 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

NYSE TJX opened at $72.47 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

