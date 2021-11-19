The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757,324 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,996 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $53,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.98.

NYSE:TD opened at $73.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $75.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.