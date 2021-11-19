Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Shares Up 7.1%

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 1,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 238,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). Research analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

