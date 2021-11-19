Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $41.05 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.32 or 0.00196031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.98 or 0.00591538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00078775 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

