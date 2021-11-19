Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,155 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Digital Turbine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 114.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.12. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.36.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

