Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,327 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.65% of Central Pacific Financial worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPF opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $29.15.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

