Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AES were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,530,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,645,000 after buying an additional 516,234 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AES by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,536,000 after buying an additional 8,872,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,576,000 after buying an additional 402,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,648,000 after buying an additional 279,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in AES by 3,392.9% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after buying an additional 5,828,221 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

NYSE:AES opened at $24.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

