Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,771 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Black Hills worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,342,000 after buying an additional 96,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,953,000 after buying an additional 72,546 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 22.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,428,000 after buying an additional 443,288 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,787,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,432,000 after buying an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

BKH opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.40.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.