Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176,281 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $212,572,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $173.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.19 and its 200 day moving average is $169.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.