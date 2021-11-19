Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,312 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Mattel worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 254,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 271,171 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 111,843.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 82,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1,738.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 304,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $22.66 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

