Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,875 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $440.69 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $193.34 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.49, a P/E/G ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $414.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.04.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

