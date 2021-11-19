Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,748,000 after buying an additional 146,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,100,000 after buying an additional 286,196 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,556,000 after buying an additional 300,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,633,000 after buying an additional 520,355 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $135.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.52 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,133 shares of company stock worth $15,632,182. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.