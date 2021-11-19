Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,042 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after buying an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,630,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,087,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.24 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.60.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

