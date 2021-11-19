Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR opened at $171.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.31. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

