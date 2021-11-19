Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after buying an additional 721,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after purchasing an additional 576,298 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after purchasing an additional 295,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,838,000 after purchasing an additional 144,583 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

SON stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $56.54 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.11.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

