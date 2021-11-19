Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.90% of Financial Institutions worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 84.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 738,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 337,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the first quarter valued at $1,090,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 136.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 1,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,137 shares of company stock worth $65,648. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $516.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.15. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $33.65.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

