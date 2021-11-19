Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.28% of G-III Apparel Group worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

