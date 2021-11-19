Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.98 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,808 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SLY stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.