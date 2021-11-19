Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.13 Million Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of NMI worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMIH stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Barclays raised their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

