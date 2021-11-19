Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of American States Water worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,431,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,714,000 after acquiring an additional 418,132 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American States Water by 20.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after purchasing an additional 130,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American States Water by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.14. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,807.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,288. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

