Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.53 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boston Beer were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Boston Beer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Boston Beer by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $797.80.

Shares of SAM opened at $472.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.70. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.26 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $509.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $750.09.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

