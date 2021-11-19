Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 226,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.36% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 341,909 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,449,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after buying an additional 220,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 213,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,639,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHLB shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

