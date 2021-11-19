Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,262 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $18,974,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $155.02 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $158.89. The stock has a market cap of $187.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $8,099,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,784 shares of company stock worth $69,503,731. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

