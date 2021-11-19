Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $1,675,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 222,052 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 388.5% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $290,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $80.17 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $84.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.38.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

