Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.47% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCOM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 53.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of FCOM opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $57.33.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.