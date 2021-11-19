Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $4.64 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Cloudflare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 357,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,465.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $6,850,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,520 shares of company stock valued at $101,865,699 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NET stock opened at $217.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

