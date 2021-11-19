Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,528 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of Chimera Investment worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 23.3% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chimera Investment by 205.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,919 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $15,295,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,342,000 after buying an additional 1,064,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,731,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,781,000 after buying an additional 579,325 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIM opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Chimera Investment’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIM. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

