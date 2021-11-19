Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 13,051 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,762 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $139,136,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 996.1% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 518,245 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13,055.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 510,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,802,000 after purchasing an additional 506,431 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $108.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.57 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

