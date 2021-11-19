Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 8,540 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,997,000 after acquiring an additional 213,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41,131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 209,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after acquiring an additional 209,359 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $397.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.30 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total transaction of $57,329,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,874 shares in the company, valued at $75,076,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,138,928 shares of company stock valued at $373,029,001. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.87.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

