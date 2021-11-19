Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 248.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,303 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of ChampionX worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,353,000 after acquiring an additional 292,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,614 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ChampionX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,928,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ChampionX by 158.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ChampionX by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,236,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,958,000 after purchasing an additional 254,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHX opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.