Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,088,000 after buying an additional 66,740 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 93,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 29,926 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 73,940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBBY. Loop Capital lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.