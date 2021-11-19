Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,266 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.86% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares in the company, valued at $360,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $83,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,718 shares of company stock worth $361,405 over the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $514.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

