Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,427 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,427 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pool were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Pool by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 7.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pool by 47.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Pool by 71.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $4,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $577.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.12. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $581.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

