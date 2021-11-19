Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,618 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,228 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of 3D Systems worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 253.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,783 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 275,843 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 36,018 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 195.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,998 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,272,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

DDD stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDD. B. Riley dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.