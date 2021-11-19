Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 174,678 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,678 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.22% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

NYSE BSIG opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

