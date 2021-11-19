Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 190,750 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $73.64 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.17.

