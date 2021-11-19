Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 285,667 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285,667 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after acquiring an additional 513,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $110.07 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $111.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

