Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 503 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of MicroStrategy worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 525.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $727.36 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $697.51 and its 200-day moving average is $635.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.61.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $566.88.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total value of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $25,986,375. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

