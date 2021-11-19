Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,188 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of AerCap worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,027,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in AerCap by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 248,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in AerCap by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $1,231,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER opened at $63.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

