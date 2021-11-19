Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,429 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.28% of Materion worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Materion by 3,237.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Materion by 435.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Materion by 25,614.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.