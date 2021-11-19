Throne Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, Throne has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a market cap of $600,146.66 and approximately $372,614.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00003756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Throne alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00072030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00092763 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,273.34 or 0.07290941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,807.37 or 1.00333946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.