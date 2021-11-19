Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Shares Up 1%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO) shares traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57.05 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 57.05 ($0.75). 8,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 261,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Time Out Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65. The company has a market capitalization of £189.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.86.

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

