Tokenomy (TEN) Price Hits $0.0683

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Tokenomy has a market cap of $13.67 million and approximately $32,124.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0683 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tokenomy has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00223105 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00090317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy (TEN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.