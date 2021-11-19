Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Up 40.2% in October

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 453,300 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the October 14th total of 323,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 226.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTUUF opened at $5.75 on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

