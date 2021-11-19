Tolar (TOL) Price Tops $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last seven days, Tolar has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tolar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tolar has a market cap of $1.31 million and $7,203.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00224451 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00090420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tolar Profile

Tolar is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,047,646 coins and its circulating supply is 214,909,750 coins. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

