TOP (TOP) Price Tops $0.0019

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, TOP has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One TOP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a total market cap of $10.66 million and $239,624.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00225739 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00090459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

