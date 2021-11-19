TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 86,082 shares.The stock last traded at $7.65 and had previously closed at $7.66.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of -343.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%.
About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.