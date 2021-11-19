TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 86,082 shares.The stock last traded at $7.65 and had previously closed at $7.66.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of -343.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of TORM by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TORM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TORM by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.